A federal capital territory court (FCT) court refused to grant bail to Maryam Sanda, the woman who allegedly stabbed her husband to death.

Sanda was alleged to have killed her husband, Bilyamin Bello, over allegations of infidelity.





Bello was the son of a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Maimuna Aliyu, Sanda’s mother and her brother were also arraigned in court.





While Halilu Yusuf, the judge, granted bail to Aliyu and Sanda’s brother, but remanded the suspect till February 6.





Joesph Daudu, Sanda’s counsel, had argued that his client was in need of medical attention. He also said she needed time to attend to her 6-month-old baby.





But the judge said the medical report submitted to the court by Sanda has no evidence to show that she is suffering from any ailment that cannot be treated within the prison facility.





He added being a nursing mother was not enough reason to grant her bail.





However, the judge granted bail to Aliyu and two other persons accused of tampering with the evidence at the crime scene.





Sanda has been in Suleja prison since her trial commenced.