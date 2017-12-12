Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday granted bail to Senator Isah Misau on self-recognition.

Misau, who represents Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was arraigned on an amended 10-count bordering on forgery and other related offences.





At the resumed hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Saleh Hadi, from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, informed the court of the amended charges filed.





Hadi said the amended charges had been filed and he had affixed seal as ordered by the court on the last adjourned date.





He further applied for the charges to be read to the defendant to enable him to take his plea.





However , Misau pleaded not guilty to the amended 10 counts preferred against him.









Presiding Judge, Justice Chikere ordered that the defendant deposit his passport with the Chief Registrar of the Court and can apply whenever he needs it.





The Justice adjourned the matter until January 21 for hearing.