An Awka High Court, Presided over by Justice Dennis Mmaduechesi has adjourned till March 12, 2018 for pre-trial conference, the case involving the sharing of late Sir Louis Ojukwu’s property.

Sir Louis Ojukwu, who died in 1966, was the father of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, the leader of defunct Biafra Republic.





Mr Aloysius Ojukwu and his brother, Mr Jude Ojukwu had instituted the suit in 2014 against Dr Joseph Ojukwu, Dr Ike Ojukwu, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu and Mr Lotenna Ojukwu.





When the matter was called up on Monday, Counsel to the plaintiff, Mr Ikenna Egbuna, SAN, represented by Mr Chuka Anatogu, informed the court that he was served with a motion which required reply.





Mr Ebuka Ogwu and Mr Christopher Ezeoka had put up appearance for the defendants but the parties agreed to an adjournment.





The plaintiff among other reliefs is seeking that they be entitled to 25 percent of the share in the compound of their father at No. 73, Owerri road, Nnewi.





They are also seeking a declaration that the plaintiff are entitled to succeed to 25 per cent shares of their father’s company, Ojukwu Transport Company.





They also sought an order of the court compelling the defendants to account to the plaintiffs the management of late Sir Louis Ojukwu’s property over the years.





The duo further asked the court to grant an order of the will of Sir Louis Ojukwu to be resealed.





Justice Mmaduechesi while adjourning the case till March 12, 2018, ordered that hearing notices be served on Dr Joseph Ojukwu, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu and the Probate Registrar, High Court of Justice, Awka.