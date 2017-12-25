Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday said Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival.

In a series of tweets, he wrote, “Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival and the Bible warned us about it in 1 Timothy 4:1.





“The Spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon the faith and follow deceiving spirits and things taught by demons.





“Christmas is a European holiday, not a Christian holiday. It is celebrated in Nigeria and much of the world not because The Bible says so, but for the simple reason that it was Europeans that brought modern day Christianity to Nigeria, Africa and much of the world





“The first Christmas was in the year 336 AD when the Roman Emperor, Constantine, converted the celebration of a pagan Mass to mark the winter solstice which glorified European deities. That festival was marked on December 25. Christmas has nothing to do with Christ





“You and I know that Jesus condemned the Pharisees. Now ask yourself why Jesus condemned them? Matthew 15:9 gives us the answer: ‘But in vain they do worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men’. Christmas is a commandment of man





“If satan asks true Christians to celebrate a pagan satanic ritual festival, they will never do it. So he just transformed a satanic ritual festival by giving it a new name-Christmas and voila, Christians begin to celebrate what Jesus didn’t command us to celebrate.”