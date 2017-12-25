Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze says he agrees with the position of former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan that Christmas is an abomination.

Reno Omokri, had said Christmas is European holiday and that the Christian one was orchestrated by Satan.





OAP Freeze took to his Instagram page to question how Christians came about Christmas since it was not taught by Jesus in the Bible.





He wrote “Reno, any day I see you just know I will embarrass you!





“I SWEAR! I will jump and hug you Reno! Meeeen this guy is a gift to this generation!





“Any day you see me just run, so I don’t jump and hug you in public @naomicrystal1 this was what I was teaching you in the office on friday!









“If Jesus or the Bible or the disciples didn’t teach us about Christmas WHERE THE F@@@k DID WE GET THE IDEA FROM?





“NIMROD? Slave masters answer me! Lets stop this SLAVE MENTALITY and ask out colonialist those questions Jesus was asking in the temple at the tender age of 12!





“In reference to Mark 7: 8-13, For you ignore God’s law and substitute your own tradition.”





“Then he said, “You skillfully sidestep God’s law in order to hold on to your own tradition. [10] For instance, Moses gave you this law from God: ‘Honor your father and mother,’ and ‘Anyone who speaks disrespectfully of father or mother must be put to death.’ [11] But you say it is all right for people to say to their parents, ‘Sorry, I can’t help you. For I have vowed to give to God what I would have given to you.’





“In this way, you let them disregard their needy parents and so you cancel the word of God in order to hand down your own tradition. And this is only one example among many others.”