Maverick singer and social crusader, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy, on Wednesday described pastors and politicians, who own private jets as “bastards.”

The veteran entertainer and activist made the remark while frowning at the comatose state of Nigeria Airways.





In a post via his Twitter handle, the leader of OurMuMuDonDo advocacy group shared some photographs juxtaposing other countries national carriers with the dead Nigerian Airways.





He wrote: “What a shame, Nigeria don’t even have a national air carrier yet there are over 100 private jets owned by con men/pastors called men of God and thieves called Leaders/politicians.





“May the revolution consume the bastards.”





Findings show that the Nigeria Airways Ltd was founded in 1958 after the dissolution of West African Airways Corporation (WAAC). It held the name WAAC Nigeria until 1971, when it was rebranded to the name it had until it ceased operations in 2003.