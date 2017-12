Following the peaceful protest led by the Nigerian entertainer turn activist Charly Boy, and his group on Thursday Nov 30th; the group as promised resumed their protest at the Libyan Embassy in Abuja today.The group’s leader, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa (Charly Boy), was spotted in handcuff and mouth sealed outfit for the protest.The group claimed they are horrified by the reports and footage of hundreds of Africans, including Nigerians, sold into slavery in Libya.