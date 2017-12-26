 CHAN 2018: Super Eagles resume training after Christmas break | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The home-based Super Eagles will resume training in Abuja on Tuesday evening at the FIFA Goal Project, after they were given a day off on Christmas day.


Officials also confirmed that the final squad for the CHAN tournament in Morocco will fly out to on January 3, a day later than scheduled.

The Eagles will train in Rabat, before they head out to Tangier on January 15, for their opening game against Rwanda.

The team co-ordinator, Patrick Pascal, there are now 31 players in camp.

Officials also said a final squad of 23 players will be named before their departure to Morocco.

