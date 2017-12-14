Burna Boy’s concert billed to hold this weekend has been postponed, according to Bavent Street Live, promoters of the event.

Bavent Street Live says the singer’s alleged involvement in a robbery attack on fellow artiste Mr 2kay resulted in the postponement.





The Lagos state police has invited Burna Boy for questioning over the incident.





In a statement, the organisers said: “The Burna Boy Show, scheduled for the 17th Dec. 2017 at the Balmoral Convention centre wish to inform all fans and lovers of Nigeria’s top-most afro-fusion artist, Burna Boy, and our corporate partners and sponsors of a shift in the date of the above scheduled concert.





“This is solely due to the recent allegations levelled against Burna Boy, which are as of now, unfounded and are yet to be proven. Burna Boy and his management are working assiduously within the ambits and requirements of the law to clear his name in these investigations.





“He therefore needs time to come back and promises an incredible performance for his fans. For now, he needs the time and space to deal with these allegations, which have arisen at such a crucial and sensitive time when he’s working on his album and his concert.





“We ask that we respect the time he needs during this challenging period. The new date for The Burna Boy Show will be communicated in the near future, (all tickets purchased will remain valid, however you have the option to receive your full refund from the ticketing partners immediately).”





Burna Boy has denied involvement in the robbery and beating up of Mr 2kay.