The only son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, was last night involved in an accident.
He was riding his power bike when the crash occurred, daily post reports.
Our correspondent gathered on Wednesday that Yusuf is currently at an emergency ward at Cedacrest Hospital in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
The extent of the injury is not yet known but doctors are said to be monitoring his condition keenly.
Calls to presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, to ascertain Yusuf’s health status went unanswered.
Yusuf bagged his Master’s Degree in the United Kingdom in July 2016.
He and Zahra graduated from the University of Surrey, Guildford.
