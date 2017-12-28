 Buhari's son not flown abroad — Presidency | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Buhari's son not flown abroad — Presidency

2:01 PM 0
A+ A-
The Presidency has described as untrue reports that Yusuf Buhari, a son of President Muhammadu Buhari, was flown abroad this morning for medical attention.
Bike Accident: Buhari's son not flown abroad — Presidency

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said this in a text message sent to our correspondent few minutes ago.

"That is not true, pls," the presidential spokesman said.

Yusuf had a bike accident Tuesday night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Yusuf broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result.


Shehu had said in a statement Wednesday Yusuf had undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja and was in a stable condition.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top