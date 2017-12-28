The Presidency has described as untrue reports that Yusuf Buhari, a son of President Muhammadu Buhari, was flown abroad this morning for medical attention.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said this in a text message sent to our correspondent few minutes ago.





"That is not true, pls," the presidential spokesman said.





Yusuf had a bike accident Tuesday night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.





Yusuf broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result.





Shehu had said in a statement Wednesday Yusuf had undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja and was in a stable condition.