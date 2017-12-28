Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says the motorbike accident involving President Muhammadu Buhari’s son is a sign from God for him to resign.
Yusuf Buhari presently unconscious in the hospital suffered brain injury after he was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night.
The ex-minister likened President Buhari to Pharoah in the Bible who refused to yield to the voice of God to let the people go thereby bringing evil on himself.
In his tweets on Wednesday, Fani Kayode emphasised that Buhari’s health and son’s accident are signs from God for him to let Nigerians go.
“God told Pharaoh to “let my people go” Pharaoh asked who He was?
“God told him “I am the I Am, that I Am” and sent signs of His awesome power.
“It cost Pharaoah both his own life and that of his son.
“Signs have been sent. Next comes the axe. Let God’s people go!
“I pray that the son of President Buhari recovers quickly and I wish him well. I also pray for all those Nigerians whose loved ones were either murdered, met with an untimely death or tragedy over Christmas. May God grant us all peace and good health as we enter the new year.” He wrote.
... Na god catch una! Nigerians are suffering and dying of hunger and suffering with also increasing fuel scarcity and the Lord of manor dey cruise in super bikes joy ride. It is inhuaman and insensitive. Chanji Dole! Sai baba! Where is Tinubu? Amaechi? El Rufai?ReplyDelete
It is unfortunate what this clueless kleptomaniac useless and trabalistic sadists are doing to this great country. It is apity.
