The personal assistant to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmad, has reacted to the #EndSARS campaign which has been the number one trending topic on Nigerian Twitter since Saturday, December 2.While many high profile Nigerians have either joined the campaign or commented on the matter, the Nigerian presidency has been surprisingly quiet.Ahmad, 25, described the tales of Nigerians tweeting about their experience with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force as “saddening.”President Buhari is yet to speak on the campaign 48 hours after it is the biggest topic on Nigerian Twitter. Photo credit: Aso RockHe however said it is not within his power to do anything about the issue but promised to “bring this very urgent matter to the attention of relevant authorities” adding that “the Buhari administration is a listening one.”Some Nigerians were however not impressed with Bashir’s tweet, with one particular Twitter user saying the Buhari administration take things for granted.Others however hailed Bashir’s courage to speak up and expressed optimism that the presidency will address the concerns of Nigerians.Meanwhile, former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called for investigations into allegations of harassment leveled against the SARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force.In a statement issued in series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, December 3, Atiku, a former Nigeria Customs Service top chief, noted that the allegations must be taken seriously by the police and the National Assembly.While urging the two institutions to look into the allegations, he saluted Nigerian youths who have started an hashtag movement on social media to raise awareness about the allegations.