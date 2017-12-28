Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan branch, Dr. Deji Omole has described as shameful the fact that Nigeria under the President Muhammadu Buhari cannot refine enough fuel for domestic consumption despite being the Minister of Petroleum.





Omole while speaking on Wednesday in Ibadan at a press conference on State of the Nation, stated that evidences have shown that neither APC nor PDP has the solution to the problems facing ordinary Nigerians.





He maintained that Nigerians appeared to have been defrauded by the government when the President said he would oversee the Ministry himself to get the desired change.





Omole while speaking further, lamented that those leading Nigeria do not believe in the country and are not committed to solving her problems.





He lashed out at the APC-led Federal government saying that nothing would change in the Education and health sectors since the President believes his children can school and graduate abroad while he can access quality health care in the UK.





Noting that the Buhari government is not serious about fighting corruption, Omole challenged the EFCC to make public outcome on the petition the Union submitted to it on the corruption at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).





He said nearly 75 percent of Nigeria-trained qualified doctors have left the country while those at home are planning to leave owing to the poor working conditions and bad welfare schemes.





“That we cannot refine oil for local consumption let alone for export is a shame. This is still happening because those leading us do not believe in Nigeria. It is unfortunate that those leading this country run abroad for health, education and even save stolen funds abroad.





“They only preside over a country they do not believe in. The Government of Buhari has continued to slide down the budget allocation to education.





“In Nigeria now, corruption is official because the government only makes noise rather than fight the scourge,” Omole stated.