President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed what he expects Islamic clerics to do in their mosques.





The President spoke at the 55th Conference of League of Imams and Alfas of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Tuesday.





Buhari, who was represented by his special adviser on political matters, Babafemi Ojodu, urged all Muslims to always pray for the survival of Nigeria.





He urged them to help his administration fight corruption by preaching against the act.





“What is expected of you at this moment is to preach continuously against corruption in your mosques all the time,” he said.





Buhari also used the occasion to remind public office holders that they are holding such office in trust for God and not for their selfish interest.









He thanked the Imams and Alfas for their prayers for him while he was sick.​