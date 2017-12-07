President Muhammadu Buhari has signed three bills, earlier passed by the National Assembly, into law.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.





Adesina said the President signed the three bills on Tuesday.





The statement reads

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 assented to the following Bills:

1. Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy (Establishment) Bill, 2017. The college to be sited in Enugu, is to provide courses of instruction leading to the award of degrees, diplomas and certificates in dental technology, dental therapy and related courses.





2. Air Force Institute of Technology of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2017. The Institute to be situated in Kaduna, is to give technical training to the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force and other services of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigerians and citizens of other African countries.





3. National Intelligence Agency Pensions (Establishment) Bill, 2017, is to administer the pensions scheme for personnel of the Agency, sequel to the exit of the Agency from the application of the Contributory Pension’s Scheme under the Pension’s Reform Act, 2004.