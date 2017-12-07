President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, in Abuja assented three Bills into law.The Bills according to a statement signed by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity include the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy (Establishment) Bill, 2017.The college is to be sited in Enugu and is expected to provide courses of instruction leading to the award of degrees, diplomas and certificates in dental technology, dental therapy and related courses.Another Bill assented to is the Air Force Institute of Technology of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2017 which is to be situated in Kaduna. It is to give technical training to the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force and other services of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigerians and citizens of other African countries.Also signed into law is the National Intelligence Agency Pensions (Establishment) Bill, 2017. It is to administer the pensions scheme for personnel of the Agency, sequel to the exit of the Agency from the application of the Contributory Pension’s Scheme under the Pension’s Reform Act, 2004.