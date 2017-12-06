Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, on Wednesday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of protecting Fulani herdsmen killing Christians in the North.

The former Minister said Buhari sent the Nigerian Air Force to “bomb” Christians defending themselves against Fulani herdsmen oppressors in Numan, Adamawa State.





Fani-Kayode, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made the allegation in a tweet Wednesday morning.





“Hundreds of indigenous Numan Christians in Adamawa state were attacked and killed by jihadist Fulani herdsmen.





“When they tried to defend themselves the Buhari govt. sent in the Airforce to bomb hundreds of them and protect the Fulani aggressors. Is this fair? WORLD TAKE NOTE!,” he tweeted.