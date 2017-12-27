President Muhammadu Buhari has again declared his love for people of the South East.





Buhari made the declaration while decrying his alleged hatred for the region.





He said “mischief makers” were behind the claim.





He spoke Amegu Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State during a special empowerment programme for widows.





Buhari was represented by the Executive Director in charge of Administration/Training, Nigeria Television Authority, Dr. Steve Egbo.





He said, “All these accusations, permutations are all lies calculated to create bad feelings of Igbo people.









“I would remain a friend to Nd’Igbo. I recall that in 2002, I invited the late Ikemba Chukwuemeka Ojukwu to my hometown of Daura. We discussed about the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria.





“In 2003, I picked Dr. Chuba Okadigbo as my running mate in that year’s presidential election. If I hated Nd’Igbo, I wouldn’t have done that.





“In 2017, the Federal Government under my leadership commenced work on the Second Niger Bridge following its abandonment by the previous governments all these years.”