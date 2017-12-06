President Muhammadu Buhari has pardoned 500 inmates in Kano and donated undisclosed cash to them to start businesses.

The inmates including men and women were selected from the Kurmawa central prison, Kano.





The gesture was part of the Buhari-led government's effort to decongest prisons across the country.





At the Emir's palace, President Buhari told the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi that he had seen so many things in politics since he joined it in 2003.





Buhari,who paid homage to the emir at his palace, said Nigerians must understand the difference between democratic and military administration.





He said, "When I was the military head of state, I have arrested many people and jailed them for alleged coruption and in the end I also ended in jail.





"Since I joined politics in 2003, I have contested for president three times but I could not get it right untill at the forth attempt in 20015. I was in court for 30 months challenging the 2007 election and in 2011, I also spent 16 months in court.





He lamented that from 1999 to 2014, Nigeria has gotten so much wealth but unfortunately no one can tell where the money had gone.





"They squandered the money and we still dont have constant power supply, no good education for our children and we don't have good hospitals and roads.





The president also told the emir that his relationship with Kano emirate council was cordial and would remain as such, saying "Kano emirate council has contributed alot to my life. Whatever I become in my life, I always consult Kano emirate council."





Turning to the issue of security, Buhari said, his goverment had played significant roles in restoring peace and harmony in the northeast.





"We have recorded tremendous successes in our efforts to achieve the three agenda of my government; security, economy and fight against corruption.





"Nigeria, Chad and Niger republic have succeeded in crushing Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast. The countries have come together to fight a common goal because without peace and stability we cannot achieve anything, he said.





President Buhari said the north was important to the country, saying "if there is peace and stability in the north, there will be peace and stability in the whole country and if there is problem in the region it will affect the entire country.