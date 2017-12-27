Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has said both President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo are liars.

The former Minister said both Buhari and Osinbajo are shady characters.





In a tweet via his social media handle, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain said they “behave more like pimps, mafia dons and cult members than statesmen.”





The tweet reads, “As President u claim that u cannot remember ur age.





“Next ur VP tells us that NNPC is not part of the Federal Government.





“What did we do to deserve these lying friends and shady characters as leaders?









“They behave more like pimps, mafia dons and cult members than statesmen.”