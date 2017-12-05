President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read the letter to senators at the plenary on Tuesday.
The letter read, “In accordance with provisions of Section 8 of the National Human Rights Commission Act 2010, I have the pleasure to present Mr. Anthony Okechuwku Ojukwu for confirmation as the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission by the Senate.”
