Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is the last president of Nigeria.

MASSOB also boasted that Nigeria would definitely collapse in 2019.





Leader of the group, Uchenna Madu, in a statement he personally signed said while politicians worked towards 2019 election, Biafra agitators would be carrying out referendum.





Madu also said the current fuel scarcity in Nigeria was aimed at punishing Christians and Igbos travelling to their homeland.





Madu noted that no matter the level of stigmatisation, subjections, mesmerisation, intimidations and economic sabotage against Igbos and Christians, the group will never succumb to pressures of oppressors.





According to Madu, “The governance styles and policies, including the ethno -religious sentiments of President Buhari-led federal government is the worst in the fragile history of Nigeria.





“MASSOB is truly comfortable with the present system because it justifies and eulogises our self-determination struggle for Biafra actualisation and restoration.





“MASSOB also disagrees with President Buhari that Nigeria has survived. Nigeria can never survive the heat of Biafra as long the people of Biafra and Christians are being oppressed and religiously stigmatised.





“We also wish to remind President Buhari that he still remains the last president of united Nigeria because Nigeria will certainly collapse in 2019.





“In 2018, as politicians are planning and warming up for the 2019 general elections, the coalition of Biafra agitators will be executing the Biafra referendum programmes, even leading agitators of restructuring of Nigeria state will add more value.”