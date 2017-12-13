Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose on Wednesday described President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘father of corruption’ over his refusal to petition Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kayode Fayemi and other corrupt officials in his camp

In a statement issued by by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor accused Buhari of leading a government of corrupt people and shielding his cohorts from prosecution.





The statement reads “President Muhammadu Buhari must stop deceiving himself with his fight against corruption, Ibrahim Magu was challenged at a function in Abuja on the commission’s refusal to investigate Fayemi, despite the loads of petitions against him and the EFCC boss could not offer any explanation.





“The reality is that President Buhari is leading a government of scandalously corrupt people and one

of them is Dr Kayode Fayemi.





“It is even safe to say that President Buhari is the father of corruption and that has been further established by the attitude of

the President towards his men that have been accused of corruption.





“From MainaGate to allegation of award of $25 billion contracts without following due process made against Dr. Maikanti Baru by Dr Ibe Kachikwu, the DSS indictment for corruption of the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and the alleged N500 million bribery said to have been paid to the Chief of Staff (COS), Abba Kyari by officials of the MTN Telecommunications Company, President Buhari has remained the shield over and above his corrupt men.”