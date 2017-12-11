Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, the National Chairman of Labour Party called the government of Buhari a failure because he belongs to APC together with Asiwaju Tinubu.He described Buhari’s two years in office as living hell for Nigerians with hunger on their faces. He made this statement on Friday during a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun state.Speaking with Press, Alhaji said“APC has failed woefully. Let me tell you why APC failed. Buhari belongs to APC.“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his group belong to the Action Congress of Nigeria. Rochas Okorocha belongs to All Progressives Grand Alliance. Dr Ogbonaya Onu belongs to All Nigeria Peoples Party.“So, you will discover that five political parties are operating independently. The other parties have been subjected to nothing. Only Congress for Progressive Change has been benefiting in sectional appointment and development, so to say.“You can see now that Buhari is trying to mend fences with Tinubu. So, If I am to rate APC performance in Nigeria they won’t get more than 5 per cent.“When Buhari went to present 2018 Budget there were protests by the senators and members of House of Representatives and it took Saraki and Dogara some time to appease them.“How could you have a budget for three years and you could not implement 20 per cent of the budget? Where is that done?“In terms of healthcare delivery, they have performed woefully. If Buhari has headache, ear pain or nose, he would run to London. So, they have failed the country woefully.“Everybody in this country today is hungry. There is hunger on the streets and there is anger on the faces of the people because APC has failed totally.”He further added that : “We don’t support zoning here. That is what is killing the so-called big political parties. Anybody who comes and is acceptable to all of you and you elect him in the primaries, so be it.”