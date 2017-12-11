Former Governor of the old Kaduna State, and National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party PRP, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa on Monday took a swipe on President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Governor also called out the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, saying that they rode to power on false and empty promises.





Musa spoke at the 54th meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of PRP, where he noted that none of the promises made by Buhari and APC before coming to power in 2015 had been fulfilled.





He said, “As you are all aware, our nation today remains in a very sorry state despite all the lofty promises and flowery speeches made by the ruling government of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the inception of the Administration in 2015.





“The economy remains comatose, and in some sectors, particularly in industry and commerce, it is even getting worse.





“Monetary and fiscal management has continued to lack coherence and consistency, or even predictability and strategic planning.









“Unemployment, particularly amongst the youth, who constitute the bulk of our population, has assumed critical proportions and is now, for all practical purposes, a national emergency.





“Yet, this APC Administration, which rode to power on the back of false promises to this generation of hapless young men and women, seems to have no answers to this ticking time bomb beyond slogans such as N-Power.





“In fact, instead of creating jobs, the Administration is busy cutting existing ones in the name of ‘rightsizing’ or ‘downsizing’.





“This government, both at the centre and in the States that it controls, has proved that it has little or nothing else to provide Nigerians other than further mass impoverishment, frustration and hardships.









“If we turn to the security front, the same sad picture confronts us. Perhaps, President Muhammadu Buhari’s greatest appeal for many in 2015 was the belief that he was capable of dealing a death blow to the insurgency, particularly as manifested by Boko Haram.





“In these almost three years that the APC has been in power, the reality has been otherwise.





“Yes, the Boko Haram camps in the Sambisa forest may have been wiped out, but the security menace that the group poses continues to manifest, with suicide bombs exploding almost on a weekly basis, particularly in the North Eastern parts of the country.





“But apart from the Boko Haram insurgency, others have emerged in different parts of the country.





“Recently, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) unleashed mayhem in the South East. Similarly, the militants in the Niger Delta are yet to sheath their swords.





“And even more ominous is the threat to public safety and the security of lives and property posed by the marauding gangs of cattle rustlers, killer herdsmen and armed kidnappers.





“We ask, where is the security promised Nigerians by this APC administration?.





“In so far as the political environment is concerned, again the story is a sad one. Lacking any internal cohesion within itself, the APC administration has only spawned and promoted institutional political decay in the country.





“In the name of an anti-corruption campaign, the government has been consistently assaulting due process and the rule of law.





“Court orders are flagrantly disobeyed by the very institutions that should enforce them.

“Basic democratic rights are being cynically abused. While talking glibly about fighting corruption, the government shamelessly looks askance where corruption is exposed within its own very ranks, closets and cocoons.”