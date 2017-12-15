The British Government has again said it does not support the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, or any other secessionist group in Nigeria.

The British Government said this while also stating that the issue of restructuring would be a major determinant in the 2019 general elections.





It said it would not support anything that could disintegrate Nigeria.





The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, said this when he visited the management team of Joy 101.9 FM in Jos.





Arkwright said, “We are in favour of a united Nigeria; we do not support IPOB, we do not support secessionists.





“Equally, they have a right to be heard because the constitution provides for freedom of expression, even as restructuring is going to be a major factor in the 2019 elections.





“Although I do not know how exactly the restructuring will look like, I am sure that it is going to be a major determinant in the 2019 elections.”