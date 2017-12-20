Korey Smith scored an injury-time winner as Championship side Bristol City stunned holders Manchester United to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Smith’s turn and strike in the final minute of time added on booked City’s first EFL Cup last-four spot since 1988-89.After an even first hour, Joe Bryan’s rasping left-foot strike across goal into the top corner gave the Robins a shock lead at a packed Ashton Gate.Their advantage lasted just eight minutes, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic marking his first start since 20 April with a low free-kick past Luke Steele, before Smith struck to spark jubilant scenes.