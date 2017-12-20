 Bristol City Dump Manchester United Out Of Carabao Cup | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Bristol City Dump Manchester United Out Of Carabao Cup

11:37 PM 0
A+ A-


Korey Smith scored an injury-time winner as Championship side Bristol City stunned holders Manchester United to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.


Smith’s turn and strike in the final minute of time added on booked City’s first EFL Cup last-four spot since 1988-89.

After an even first hour, Joe Bryan’s rasping left-foot strike across goal into the top corner gave the Robins a shock lead at a packed Ashton Gate.

Their advantage lasted just eight minutes, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic marking his first start since 20 April with a low free-kick past Luke Steele, before Smith struck to spark jubilant scenes.


Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top