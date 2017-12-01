



Super Eagles of Nigeria have been handed a relatively fair draw in the just concluded 2018 World Cup draw held in Russia. Eagles were placed in Group D alongside Argentina, Iceland, CroatiaNigeria once met in 1994 World Cup. They will meet again in Russia next year.The Nigerians play its first game of the world most prestigious competition against Croatia.The complete World Cup draw:Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UruguayPortugal, Spain, Morocco, IranFrance, Australia, Peru, DenmarkArgentina, Iceland, Croatia, NigeriaBrazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, SerbiaGermany, Mexico, Sweden, South KoreaBelgium, Panama, Tunisia, EnglandPoland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan