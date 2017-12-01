 BREAKING: Super Eagles To Play Argentina Again In 2018 World Cup’s Group Stage | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » » BREAKING: Super Eagles To Play Argentina Again In 2018 World Cup’s Group Stage

8:00 PM 0 , ,
A+ A-

Super Eagles of Nigeria have been handed a relatively fair draw in the just concluded 2018 World Cup draw held in Russia. Eagles were placed in Group D  alongside Argentina, Iceland, Croatia


Nigeria once met in 1994 World Cup. They will meet again in Russia next year.

The Nigerians play its first game of the world most prestigious competition against Croatia.

The complete World Cup draw:

The complete World Cup draw!

Group A Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top