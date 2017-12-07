Currently, the head office of the Leadership Newspapers located in Utako, Abuja is under siege by security operatives over 100 million Naira debt.

It was gathered that the Newspapers is allegedly indebted to one Senator Isah from Niger State.





The operatives working under a court order has been mandated to shut down the office and claim all Leadership property including all vehicles found within the premises belonging to the Newspapers.





Already, about six vehicles have been towed away by the assigned officers.





It was gathered that the official vehicle of the General Editor has equally been towed away by the officers.