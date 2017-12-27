Osun State workers on Wednesday began the earlier announced indefinite strike over ‘modulated salary scheme’.





The workers, in their large numbers were sighted early Wednesday morning at the entrance of the government secretariat, located at Abere.





All gates leading to the secretariat remained under lock and key.





One of the workers who spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity said workers in the state were determined to struggle for their rights and compel the government to do the needful.





He explained that the modulated salary scheme, where workers from grade 8 upward were not getting their full salaries despite several interventions from the federal government was not acceptable.





“Our condition is critical and this should not be allowed to continue. We are out to compel the government to be sensitive for once, and give us what is due to us.





“We are surprise that despite getting three tranches of bail out funds, this government of Osun still continue to pay modulated salaries to us, this is insensitivity at the highest level”, he said.





The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Osun State had on Friday, December 22 directed its members to embark on indefinite strike starting from Wednesday, December 27, to press home their demands for full salary payment.





The state chairman of NLC, Comrade Jacob Adekomi declared the indefinite strike during a press conference in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.





Adekomi stressed that the modulated salary, in which some categories of workers get 75 per cent, and 50 per cent of their salaries was no more justifiable.





He also frowned at what he called an embargo on promotion of workers since 2012.





Meanwhile, the Governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, while addressing workers at the Civil Service Week Programme over the weekend in Osogbo appealed to the workers to be patient, saying ” the financial crisis that forced the state government to payment of modulated salary to its workers would be over by the end of March, 2018″.





While commending them for their perseverance, patience, sacrifice, dedication and labour of love, he disclosed that only 28 per cent of the state’s total workforce received modulated salary.





“There is no better time to acknowledge and tell you this than now. You have done well so far. What is left is just to thank you, particularly the 28 per cent of you who have endured modulated salaries.





“These are the 20 per cent who earn 75 per cent of their monthly pay and the eight per cent who collect 50 per cent of their salary.





“The remaining 72 per cent, as you all know, have been earning their full pay and are not being owed any outstanding salaries, irrespective of the spin being given to this by our traducers.





“Even at that, we must thank everyone for the sacrifice you have all made in other areas”, Aregbesola averred.