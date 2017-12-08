 BREAKING: Gaza rocket hits Israeli town | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
BREAKING: Gaza rocket hits Israeli town

11:05 PM
A rocket fired from the Palestinian Gaza Strip enclave hit the southern Israel town of Sderot on Friday night, the Israeli army said, but refused to comment on possible casualties.



It was Friday’s third rocket attack and the second night of rocket fire since US President Donald Trump’s statement on Wednesday recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

AFP

