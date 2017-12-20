Some aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are currently announcing the emergence of a parallel Peoples Democratic party, PDP known as “Fresh PDP,” in Abuja.
The group said the emergence of the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee, NWC, at the December 9 national convention will not stand.
They said the, “Fresh PDP” is the authentic PDP.
