Tragedy struck on Friday, December 30, in Lagos state, as terror gang Badoo reportedly killed a father, mother and their child.According to reports that the assailants killed a couple and an infant in Ibeshe in Ikorodu area of the state.Residents of Ikorodu were recently made to live through what can best be described as a nightmare.A deadly gang went on a rampage killing people including women and children for months, sometimes even going as far as wiping out an entire family.Meanwhile, it had been reported that the Badoo on Tuesday, November 21, allegedly struck again, killing a mother and her two children.The victims, identified as Iyabo (mother), David, a four-year-old boy and Rachael, an eight-year-old girl were reportedly killed at a Celestial Church of Christ parish in the neighbourhood.