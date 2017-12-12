The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed 15 out of the 18 counts of false assets declaration instituted against the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.
The three-man panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson unanimously ordered the Senate President to return to the CCT to face trial on three of the counts.
Details later…
