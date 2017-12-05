The Senate has passed the 2018 Appropriation Bill for second reading. The bill was referred to the Committee on Appropriations for further legislative action.
The upper chamber of the National Assembly has also adjourned plenary to December 19, 2017, to allow the standing committees to hold budget defence sessions for federal ministries, departments and agencies.
