Thirteen persons are feared dead while 53 others have sustained injuries after two female suicide bombers detonated explosive devices in Biu, Borno State.

According to a statement issued by Police Public Relation Officer, Victor Isuku to newsmen in Maiduguri on Saturday, "at about 1140hrs, two female suicide bombers infiltrated and gained entry into Biu town in Biu LGA. One of the bombers detonated IED strapped on her body within Biu main market, while d other one detonated outside the market square.





" So far, a total of 13 persons excluding the two suicide bombers, have been confirmed killed in the two explosions. While 53 others sustained various degrees of injuries."





"The Corpses & the injured persons have been evacuated to General Hospital Biu. Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored and the area rendered safe." Victor statement concluded.

