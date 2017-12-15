 Brazilian football chief, Del Nero, given 90-day ban | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
FIFA handed Brazilian football confederation president Marco Polo Del Nero a 90-day ban from all football activities on Friday.


The 76-year-old, a former member of the FIFA Council, is the latest prominent South American official to be banned by the sport’s governing body as part of its investigation into a vast corruption scandal.

