The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has vowed to sue Lere Olayinka, the media aide to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, over alleged character assassination.

Olayinka had tweeted on December 19, 2017 that Abdullahi purportedly told Nigerians that the cause of the current fuel scarcity was because the economy has improved so much that more Nigerians were buying cars.





However, in a statement by its Assistant Director of Publicity, Edegbe Odemwingie, the APC said Abdullahi has commenced legal action against Olayinka as his lawyers have written to him to disclaim the said statement or be sued for damages.





The statement reads: “the All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to again disown the statement attributed to its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi that the cause of the current fuel scarcity is because the economy has improved so much that more Nigerians are buying cars.





“At no time did Mallam Abdullahi make such statement or even implied it.





“The statement was a pure fabrication by one Lere Olayinka, a media aide to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, who made the alleged tweet on December 19, 2017, without citing any source and was rightly ignored by right thinking people.





“Our Party immediately issued a disclaimer, warning the general public to be wary of the said Olayinka for being notorious for peddling fake news.





“We have been compelled to issue this disclaimer yet again as there appears to be a deliberate ploy to soil the reputation of Mallam Abdullahi through the spread of this fiction.





“We also wish to note that Mallam Abdullahi has commenced legal action against Mr Olayinka as his lawyers have written to him to disclaim the said statement or be sued for damages.