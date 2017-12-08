A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, has announced his withdrawal from the race for the national chairmanship of the party.
He, however, said he did not withdraw for any candidate.
He said he was withdrawing from the race on a matter of principle, saying it was wrong for the party not to have micro-zone the office of the national chairman.
