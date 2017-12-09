“I entered the contest on the micro-zoning principle, which has been thrashed by little men who have compromised. It appears the PDP is bent on self-destruction. I can’t be part of this. The chairmanship position has been sold to the highest bidder,” George stated while a briefing newsmen at his campaign office in Abuja. “I entere



I am withdrawing purely on principle. You can know the way the party use to bubble and we see it as a brotherly union. “From what happened before I thought we could manage it but it is obvious that they system has been bastardized,”

Bode George, who is a member of PDP Board of Trustees, made this announcement during a conference in Abuja on Friday he said the South West is already cheated with the entrants of aspirants from the South-South.He stands with the micro-zoning principal of the party, which has been jettisoned George also said that, Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State abused the Yoruba people on a national Television when he said the South West has never contributed anything meaningful to the success of the PDP.He said Governor Wike must tender an unreserved apology to the Yoruba people for his unguarded utterances against the Yoruba race. I listened to my younger brother and I see it as an insult. I consider it as an insult.Read full speech below