Bobrisky has reacted after a video of his former gateman, Jacob accusing him of owing him 6 months salary went viral on social media.

Bobrisky's gateman, Jacob gained social media popularity after Bob constantly featured him on his Snapchat and even shared videos of them dancing.





In the viral video, Jacob accused Bobrisky of owing him salary for the 6 months he worked for him and also seized his phone.





Well, the Nigerian male Barbie and cross dresser has shared his own part of the story. He revealed that Nigerian singer MC Galaxy is behind the whole problem. He disclosed this in a long post on Instagram revealing how the singer not only lied and used him but also turned Jacob against him.. see his post below:













He also took to Snapchat to show the iphone which he bought for Jacob and explained that he took it from him before he travelled to see his father and had planned to give it back to him when he returned.





He revealed that he still loves Jacob and wishes him well. Read what he wrote and watch the video below:















