This is beginning to look like a media stunt if you ask me. Nigerian internet personality and cross dresser, Idris Oduneye popularly known as Bobrisky has finally apologized to MC Galaxy. This is coming one week after accusing him of masterminding Jacob's disappearance.

Recall that last week, Bobrisky took to the social media to accuse his gateman of swindling him. He had claimed that he parted with N60, 000 after Jacob lied to him that his father was sick. Bobrisky later claimed that Jacob left his house for his friend's residence instead of traveling home to see his father. Bobrisky later accused Mc Galaxy of being behind Jacob's departure.



Responding, Jacob accused his former boss of owing him over six months' salary. He further alleged that Bobrisky seized all cash gifts offered to him by some celebrities including MC Galaxy.



This week, Mc Galaxy traveled to Jos, Plateau state to visit Jacob and his father. The video which went viral confirmed that Jacob's father is actually sick. He thereafter gave them N300, 000 for a better medical attention.





Meanwhile, Bobrisky has asked his fans to drop the issue as the matter has been resolved.





According to him, it was a 'misrepresentation' and that they have gotten back together. He wrote;

"Hi everyone! I just out that it was a mispresentation. Mc galaxy was not involved in Jacob leaving my premises, Issues have been resolved and we are back together."



He however failed to disclose whether Jacob has returned to his house or not.