Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has placed a curse on people involved in the sales of human parts in the country.

Addressing members of his church in Otta, Ogun State over the weekend, Oyedepo declared instant “judgmental death” on perpetrators.





According to Oyedepo, “Anyone across the nations of the world, trading in human parts, buying same is cursed.





“If there were no buyers, there would not be sellers, I decree instant judgmental death on the perpetrators.





“I have been sent by God to take over this territory and anyone sacrificing human beings for political power has come to his last days.





“You turn innocent children to orphans; you turn innocent women to widows. I’m sent to take over this territory, I’m in my God-ordained domain and I open fire on you now.









“God sent me to stop the innocent from being molested. Anyone that buys human parts to become anything, I decree the arrow of God to strike you right now.”