Bashir Gwandu, the friend of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, is also fighting for survival at the intensive care unit of Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja.

Bashir Gwandu is Yusuf’s best friend with whom he collided in a horror crash on Tuesday night. It was gathered that the accident occurred when Yusuf revved up the engine of his motorbike to overtake Bashir Gwandu, and suddenly lost control of the machine.





“The accident happened when Yusuf was trying to overtake Bashir. They collided and somersaulted. They lay unconscious there for a while before permission was sought to take them to the hospital,” said a source.





A security vehicle was trailing and giving cover to the president’s son when the accident occurred. Rumor was rife on Thursday morning that Yusuf was flown to Germany for treatment but spokesman for the president, Garba Shehu, dismissed it.





Yusuf who is President Buhari's only son, broke his limb and had a head injury. He has undergone surgery and is said to be in a stable condition, while Bashir is reportedly in a coma right now.