Benue State House of Assembly on Friday confirmed Justice Adam Onum as the new Chief Judge of the State.The confirmation of Justice Onum came after the retirement of Justice Iorhemen Hwande who served for 11 years.Justice Onum made history as the first Chief Judge from the Idoma extraction since the creation of the state 41 years ago.Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has hailed the retired Chief Judge, Justice Hwande, for his commitment to service.Speaking at the valedictory session for the retired Chief Judge, Ortom said that the virtues he exhibited while in active service had impacted positively on the judiciary.“We are convinced that he is leaving a Judicial system that will continue to improve itself for the good of the common man. Having given the best part of his life to serve God and the people through his career, Honorable Justice Iorhemen Hwande is retiring to a peaceful life.”