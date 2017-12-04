Ben Murray Bruce, Senator representing Bayelsa East says Atiku Abubakar is Nigeria’s next president following his formal return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





The former Vice President in a Facebook broadcast on Sunday announced his defection to his former party PDP due to failed promises by the APC.





Senator Bruce in his tweet said it was time Buhari was removed, adding that PDP had a good retirement plan for him come 2019.





He wrote “Just watched@atiku, the next President of Nigeria, #Atikulatelyannouncing he would return to my party, the@OfficialPDPNig.





“We in the PDP already have a good retirement package for President @MBuhari.





“Time to #ChangeTheChange.”