Singer, Oritse femi has spoken on the ongoing comparison between his wedding and that of Banky W which held on the same day.

Oritse Femi said Banky’s wedding did not outshine his as both weddings went well and would go down in history as one of the most talked about weddings of 2017.





According to him, he did not know Banky W was getting married the same day until after the ceremony.





Recall that BankyW’s wedding ceremony a week ago broke the internet after he tied the knot with actress, Adesua in Cape Town





He told punch that “Initially, I did not notice that people were comparing my wedding with Banky W’s but later, after the whole ceremony, I noticed it. I did not even know that Banky was getting married on the same day that I did.





“But to be truthful, I knew that he had a ceremony about a week ago so I thought that was his wedding. I have no issues with both of us getting married on the same day, if anything; it was more fun because like they say, the more the merrier. I was the one that got married and I am not even doing any form of comparison. All I wanted was to have a classy wedding and I got that at the end of the day.





“My wedding was well attended by highly respected people in the society. I don’t see any comparison because Banky even had his own in South Africa while mine was in Nigeria.





“Banky’s wedding did not outshine mine. Although I did not follow what was happening on the social media, I was told that my wedding trended on Twitter. I feel it was more fun for us that we got married on the same day and we were keeping people busy on the Internet.





“The Internet almost went crazy for both weddings. I don’t see any problem with it. Entertainers don’t see such as a competition but it is the fans that always start such comparison.