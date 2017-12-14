Celebrity couples often like to keep their romance under wraps, away from the scrutiny of the public.

2017 had its fair share of celebrities coming public with their relationships and some were really unexpected.





Here are the celebrities that made their love affairs known this year.





After months of speculation, Bankole Wellington announced his engagement to actress Adesua Etomi in May.

The Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) boss took to Instagram to reveal — and shock Nigerians — with the news that they got engaged in February 2017.





The actress also took to Instagram to share her version of events.

The couple officially began dating in March 2017 after Tekno posted an affectionate image of both of them on social media.





Rae was seen holding on to Tekno who captioned the post with a love emoji.





Lola Rae is a Nigerian-born dancer and singer of Ghanaian and British descent.









Mr Eazi, revealed his relationship with Temi Otedola, daughter of a popular oil magnate Femi Otedola, in June.





The first hint was a photo of the pair at a London wedding, which all but confirmed rumors that they were an item.





In a recent interview, Eazi revealed that his relationship with Temi was among the highlights of his year.





“It is one of the highlights of my year. It’s been one of the nicest things to happen to me this year. You know love is sweet. At least I have more inspiration for plenty songs,” he had said.





“So don’t be shocked that my new songs are going to be love-based.”





Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and Nigerian rapper Olusegun Olowokere, popularly known as Iceberg Slim, came out with their relationship in August.





Ibrahim revealed their relationship status in a post on Instagram in which she wished Slim a happy birthday.





In response to Ibrahim’s post, Slim expressed how grateful he was to have her in his life. The couple also got matching tattoos while on a holiday in the US.