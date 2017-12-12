Bad weather has led to delays and cancellations of flights in Nigeria since last week, leaving many passengers stranded.The flight cancellations in airports across the country began last Thursday. The southern parts of the country are currently experiencing shades of cloudy and foggy conditions.In the northern and central states, the weather is partly sunny and hazy during the morning hours with dust haze conditions in the evenings.Passengers from Lagos and Abuja to Kano were also stranded due to delayed flights coming in and out of Kano.Henrietta Yakubu, a spokesperson for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), confirmed that the bad weather had affected many flights across the country.The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has persistently predicted dust and hazy weather and poor visibility of two to five kilometers and less than 1,000 meters over the entire country in the last few weeks.The agency has been warning pilots against adverse weather situations that could affect flight operations.Also, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has solicited the understanding of passengers over delays and cancellations of flights due to adverse weather.Sam Adurogboye, a spokesperson for NCAA, told Xinhua that this became necessary in view of the spate of delays and cancellations witnessed in most of the nation’s airports.He added that the NCAA had earlier issued a Weather Alert Circular to all pilots and airline operators on the impending adverse weather.The circular forewarned all operators on the inherent danger associated with harmattan dust haze as regards flight operations at this time of the year.“Therefore, the prevailing weather condition is likely to herald a long and severe dust haze in the months ahead,” he said.“During this period, air-to-ground visibility may be considerably reduced due to dust haze,” the official added.Adurogboye added that aerodrome visibility might fall below the prescribed minima due to the severe conditions while dust haze could blot runways, the markings and airfield lightning over wide areas.Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to drive more cautiously due to the change in weather conditions in most parts of the country.